University of Illinois Extension will host a free webinar examining the positive and negative impacts of dollar store development on rural economies.
The webinar will begin at noon Thursday, Oct. 8.
According to a press release, presenters Adee Athiyaman and Chris Merrett will describe the expansion of dollar stores in Illinois, provide a market profile of communities that host Dollar General stores, explore the profile of consumers who shop at these stores and examine positive and negative impacts these stores have on rural Illinois communities.
Participants can register at go.illinois.edu/DollarStoreImpact.