For more than 50 years, Janet Stecklein has cut, curled and styled Helen Bellmann’s hair every week.
But on Friday morning, Bellmann sat in Stecklein’s chair at A Hair A Head salon in Dubuque for the last time.
Stecklein, of Dubuque, retired Friday after working as a local hairstylist for 55 years. It was only fitting that Bellmann, of Durango, Iowa, was one of her final clients, because the 95-year-old has been with Stecklein since 1966.
“She’s very friendly and does very good work,” Bellmann said of Stecklein. “(I’ll miss) the friendship.”
Stecklein began her hairstyling career in 1965 when she graduated from Mr. Terry’s University of Cosmetology, which would later become Capri College. Later that year, she opened Avalon Beauty Salon in her hometown of Rickardsville, Iowa.
After several years, she left Avalon and opened Janet’s Beauty Salon in the basement of her Dubuque home. In 1984, she moved that business to its current location at 2908 Central Ave.
Bellmann followed Stecklein from location to location, making the drive from Durango to Dubuque each week for one simple reason.
“My hair always stayed nice,” she said with a laugh.
Soon after Stecklein established her business on Central, she welcomed stylists Mary Kernall and Peggy Buse, of Dubuque, and Kim Nauman, of Rickardsville, to the salon. Kernall assumed ownership of the business in 1997, changing the name to A Hair A Head, but the four stylists continued to work together.
Stecklein’s retirement on Friday marked the end of a 32-year run for the co-workers and friends.
“I started here when I was 19, so she was like a second mom to me,” Kernall said.
Nauman also described Stecklein as a mentor.
“She gave me my break,” Nauman said. “I learned a lot just by watching her work.”
Stecklein said the hairstyling industry has changed “immensely” since she first took up her scissors and curlers.
“From the big poofy hairdos like the beehive and the French twist, now things are more mellow and the hair isn’t so stiff,” she said. “It’s easy flowing now, more natural-looking.”
One thing that didn’t change over the decades, however, was her favorite part of the job: the interactions with her customers and co-workers.
“I am a people person,” she said. “I will miss chit-chatting with (customers) and my co-workers. ... They all ended up not to be my patrons only, but my personal friends.”
Although the friendships were what kept Stecklein in the business for more than half a century, they also were what prompted her to consider retirement.
“Throughout the last years, different people and … even some of my customers have said to me, ‘I don’t want you to retire, but you deserve it. You need to enjoy life at a different pace,’” she said.
While her three fellow stylists at A Hair A Head are excited for Janet’s next adventure, they will miss having her in the salon.
“I’ll miss her spirit and how she greets everyone when they walk in,” Nauman said. “We’ll all definitely miss her kindness to all of our patrons. Not just her patrons — all of our patrons.”