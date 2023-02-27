Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said an attic fire caused approximately $45,000 in damage Sunday to a Darlington residence.
Firefighters responded at approximately 3:15 a.m. to a home at 315 Ohio St., according to Darlington Fire Chief Scott Buttchen.
“We had moderate smoke coming from the roof of the attic,” Buttchen said. “(The fire) burned through some trusses.”
Buttchen said there were no injuries.
“The fire is believed to have been electrical in nature,” Buttchen said.
Buttchen said the residents of the home temporarily were displaced until electricians could repair wiring damage.
