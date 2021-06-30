A Dubuque teen was hurt Tuesday when he crashed into a tree Tuesday morning.
Caleb E. Cummer, 19, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Cummer was westbound when the passenger-side tires went off the right side of the road. Cummer lost control of the vehicle, and it struck a tree.
Cummer was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.