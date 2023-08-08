More than 18,000 accounts have been approved for Iowa students to use public funds to pay for tuition and expenses at private schools, including nearly 900 in Dubuque County.
In a press release issued Monday, Iowa Department of Education announced that 18,627 education savings accounts have been approved across 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties as of Aug. 4. Fewer than 1,000 applications are still in review.
Under the Students First Act signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year, students approved for the education savings account program will receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funds allocated by the state each year — currently $7,635 — to pay for tuition, fees and other expenses at a state-accredited private school.
Beginning this fall, all incoming kindergartners and public school students are eligible for education savings accounts (ESAs), as well as current private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. By the third year of the program, all Iowa families will be eligible.
In July, state officials announced that more than 29,000 students had applied for the program, significantly higher than the state’s initial estimate of 14,000.
A total of 882 applications for student ESAs were approved in Dubuque County, making it the county with the seventh-highest number of approved applications in the state.
As of Aug. 4, Polk County has the most approved applications at 3,144, followed by Linn County at 1,318, Scott County at 1,306 and Sioux County at 1,183. Overall, 14 counties have 300 or more approved applications.
In Delaware County, a total of 282 applications have been approved. Jackson County has 145 approved applications, and a total of 25 applications have been approved in Clayton County.
In addition to applying and being approved for an ESA, families must separately apply to the accredited private school of their choice and, if they are accepted to that school, their ESA account will be funded. Parents or guardians then will receive an invoice from the child’s school through the ESA account.
Phil Bormann, chief administrator at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said system officials “feel confident” that ESAs had a positive impact on enrollment. The system is preparing for a 4% enrollment increase across all grades this fall, including a 20% increase in incoming kindergartners over fall 2022.
He said that Holy Family has been been able to accommodate almost all families who were interested in enrolling as a result of the ESA program, with fewer than 10 families of students in kindergarten through eighth grade not being able to enroll their children based on class sizes and staffing levels.
“Unfortunately, there have been situations where we haven’t been able to accommodate every family that’s wanted to take part,” he said. “Those are the conversations that are hard to navigate, but when people share interest, we have to look at what enrollment numbers are and put them into a situation where things like class sizes will provide the best experience.”
Bormann noted that the ESAs have also given the families of current Holy Family students a sense of greater security knowing they will be able to afford to keep their children in the Catholic system throughout their entire K-12 education.
In the past, he said, some families would leave the system ahead of sixth and ninth grades, concerned about the tuition increase with the transition to middle or high school. That hasn’t been the case this year; in fact, sixth-grade enrollment is projected to increase from 115 to 130 students this fall.
“We talk about how (ESAs) bring new families to Catholic education, but a lot of it is keeping families who may have otherwise left,” he said. “I think it’s really important to note that families feel they can take part in the entire K-12 Catholic experience now, and that’s certainly impacting enrollment as well.”
During their July 31 meeting, the Iowa State Board of Education approved Department of Education rules for the ESA program. Ahead of the board vote, department staff provided some answers to questions raised by lobbyists and the public since the law was passed, including what happens to state funding if a student drops out of a private school to return to their public school.
“The funds stay with the state until tuition is billed by the nonpublic school and approved by the parent,” said Kassandra Cline, of the DOE’s Bureau of School Business Operations. “There is a first half (of a school year) amount that’s available and a second half amount that’s available. Once those tuition and fees flow (to a private school), and that student actually attends, then those funds for that half are retained by the nonpublic school. So if the student were to withdraw, then no funds would flow for the second half.”