The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Lucas J. Galle, 25, of 17522 S. John Deere Road, Apt. 1, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Sarah K. Trpkosh Wolbers, at their residence.
  • Cory M. Jones, 24, of 2214 Jackson St., was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted his mother, Tara J. Jones, 51, at their residence.
  • Calvin A. Walls, 32, of 2017 University Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Micaiah A. Skipper, 23, at their residence on Thursday.
  • Airika C. Carr, 28, of 1815 Elm St., was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1499 Elm St. on a warrant charging forgery.
  • Luke P. Beauchamp, 26, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St., between about 7:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
  • Amber L. Franklin, 39, of 524 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of $850 from her residence at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you