The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Lucas J. Galle, 25, of 17522 S. John Deere Road, Apt. 1, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and operating while intoxicated. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Sarah K. Trpkosh Wolbers, at their residence.
Cory M. Jones, 24, of 2214 Jackson St., was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted his mother, Tara J. Jones, 51, at their residence.
Calvin A. Walls, 32, of 2017 University Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Micaiah A. Skipper, 23, at their residence on Thursday.
Airika C. Carr, 28, of 1815 Elm St., was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1499 Elm St. on a warrant charging forgery.
Luke P. Beauchamp, 26, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St., between about 7:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
Amber L. Franklin, 39, of 524 Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of $850 from her residence at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.