PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Cheryl Schmieder says seamstresses always keep a stash of fabric on hand.
Normally, the Platteville costume shop owner designs and stitches custom ensembles, but since March, COVID-19 has needled her into sewing a new kind of garb — face masks.
“I just became obsessed with sewing them,” Schmieder said. “I make them, almost, assembly line style.”
She has developed a crafty method of distributing them to the community, inspired by the Shel Silverstein children’s book, “The Giving Tree.”
Like the deciduous protagonist who provides a growing boy with apples, lumber and leaves, Schmieder strings garlands of masks from the boughs of the tree in her front yard.
She estimates she has sewn nearly 1,000 face masks in sizes for adults, teens and children, spending an average of two hours each day at her sewing machine. She does not accept payment.
Schmieder developed her habit at the start of the pandemic when her sister described shortages of personal protective equipment at medical facilities.
Initially, Schmieder struggled to locate people who would take them.
Federal authorities initially discouraged the public from wearing face masks, but reversed course in April when research was published that found masks, when adopted universally, increase protection for all people.
People contacted Schmieder with mask requests, so she decided that rather than select fabrics she thought they would like, she would present the public with an array of choices.
In May, Schmieder clipped more than 100 ziplocked masks to a tree at 670 Lancaster St.
“It made people more comfortable, I think, and allowed me to get them out there for folks,” she said.
Masks have been flying off the branches since a state order requiring their use took effect Aug. 1.
Children’s masks also have been a hot item with the start of school in Platteville, prompting Schmieder to hang two more batches of about 150 masks this week.
The City of Platteville has left it to the police department to enforce the state’s mask order.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said his department recently was called to keep the peace after two parties scuffled when one would not don a face covering.
“One party was cited for striking another individual with a car,” he said. “People really see red on either side of the issue.”
Although mask-wearing has become divisive, Schmieder said she never had concerns. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, both online and face-to-face.
She has exhausted her supply of masks, but will resume sewing another batch this month.
Schmieder, who comes form a large family, said her parents instilled into their children a spirit of volunteerism.
“Everyone helps everyone else out,” she said.
Sewing is her way. As soon as she has enough masks, her tree will bloom again.