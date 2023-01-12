An air carrier that originally was scheduled to start flying from Dubuque this week instead will fly from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, temporarily.

Avelo Airlines announced that flights on the planned Dubuque-Orlando, Fla., route instead will leave and arrive at Eastern Iowa Airport starting on Saturday, Jan. 14. The company said impacted passengers will receive credits toward a future flight or they can rebook their trip at no cost or cancel for a full refund.

