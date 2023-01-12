An air carrier that originally was scheduled to start flying from Dubuque this week instead will fly from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, temporarily.
Avelo Airlines announced that flights on the planned Dubuque-Orlando, Fla., route instead will leave and arrive at Eastern Iowa Airport starting on Saturday, Jan. 14. The company said impacted passengers will receive credits toward a future flight or they can rebook their trip at no cost or cancel for a full refund.
The move comes after Dubuque Regional Airport announced on Saturday that it had not yet received approval from the Transportation Security Administration of its airport security plan in relation to the twice-weekly Avelo Airlines flights.
Dubuque Regional Airport currently operates under a supporting security program under the TSA, which is required for airports that offer flights that hold 60 or fewer passengers. With the arrival of Avelo, which will operate Boeing 737 aircraft that can hold as many as 189 passengers, the airport now is required to submit and receive approval of a complete security plan.
Recommended for you
That plan has been submitted, but officials are working with TSA to get it approved. It is unknown when that approval might be secured.
Impacted passengers who have questions can call Avelo at 346-398-7582.
“While the airport’s regulatory approval delay was not our fault, we understand the inconvenience it has caused,” the company stated. “We look forward to welcoming you aboard Avelo soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.