ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members recently approved the purchase of several additional traffic cameras.
Police Chief Tom Henneberry proposed installing cameras at the intersections of Asbury and Heacock roads; of Springreen and Sun Valley drives; and of Heacock Road and Jo Ann Drive, as well as at the wastewater treatment plant.
“I was very excited to see the camera projects in there, having just saw a car blow through the Springreen and Sun Valley intersection the other day,” Council Member Craig Miller said. “Hopefully, people will be aware of these and they’ll think about it before they blow through stop signs.”
Before voting, Council Member Russ Domeyer confirmed the cost of the installations. The police department has a budget of $50,000 for traffic cameras. The installations, to be done by ComElec Services, will cost $28,696.
Henneberry said there currently are 56 traffic cameras in Asbury.
“They’ve been a great tool,” Henneberry said. “If you pay attention to what’s going on in the city of Dubuque, they’ve been able to solve everything from homicides, bank robberies, car accidents — everything has been on camera. We’re trying to model after them to just make it a safer community for everybody.”
In recent weeks, the Dubuque Police Department used traffic camera footage to track and locate suspects after incidents including a July 14 killing, a July 26 shooting, an Aug. 1 robbery and an Aug. 4 assault.
Though the Asbury Police Department prioritizes busy intersections, the locations for new traffic cameras recently have been decided based on installation capabilities.
“We’re kind of driven by where the fiber locations are,” Henneberry said. “ComElec put it at these locations for us. That just tells me since the fiber’s there and the poles are already there, they’re just good locations to put the cameras.”
Henneberry noted that the intersections on Asbury Road can be busy. Similarly, the Jo Ann Drive-Heacock Road intersection sees a lot of school traffic as some pass by on the way to Carver Elementary and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle schools on Radford Road.
Henneberry said that as the city grows, the department will continue putting up traffic cameras along Asbury Road and in the Arrowhead subdivision.
“We’ll be able to install cameras down that way as well, just as fast as they can put fiber in,” Henneberry said.
In other business, council members also approved a $99,500 agreement with MSA Professional Services for survey, design and bidding services for the reconstruction of water main projects at Springreen and Sunset drives.