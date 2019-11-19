Police said two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.
Damian L. Martinez, 48, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, and Terrance J. Fah, 45, of Dubuque, was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 16th Street. Police said Martinez was driving west on 16th Street when his vehicle ran the stop sign and struck Fah’s vehicle.
Martinez was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and failure to have a valid driver’s license.