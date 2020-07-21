Iowa College Aid has awarded $49,234 to Dubuque College Access Network.
The funds will support the network’s efforts to provide college education opportunities to “students of color, those from low-income backgrounds and those who represent the first generation of their family to pursue college,” according to a press release.
It states that the network aims to increase college or training enrollment among Dubuque youth from today’s 71% to 80% by 2025. The network is facilitated by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.