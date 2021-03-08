Dubuque Community Schools seek the public’s help in lobbying Microsoft to add the Marshallese language to the tech giant’s online Translator tool.
A forum devoted to the effort is found online at https://bit.ly/3qxRB7q.
Local school officials seek the addition because there are no readily available services that address the language gap for newcomers from the Marshall Islands. The district’s request to Microsoft notes that the number of students requiring English-language assistance in Dubuque “is not diminishing for students of Marshallese origin.”