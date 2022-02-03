Snoopy escaped again.
It was 1983, and he managed to jump the 4-foot-high fence at the farm.
It was the third time the 7-year-old bolted for freedom, and the Judge family was uncertain whether he would be apprehended.
During a previous jailbreak the year prior, the llama stopped traffic on John F. Kennedy Road, flanked by cars of school commuters and John Deere workers who had completed their shifts. Snoopy dashed to Marshall Park, where he eventually was located.
“That thing was up and down the road, and we were chasing it,” said Pat Judge, of Dubuque. “Randy was in his suit because he had just come from the store. … We were accused of doing it to get advertising.”
Pat, the wife of Randy Judge, said her husband was drawn to “the unusual.” He acquired his first llama, whom the family named Fernando Llama, in 1976.
“We were coming back from my parents’, and he saw one in the field,” Pat said. “Big U-turn in the middle of the road. Got the phone number from the place where they were, and then we got that llama.”
They raised the camelids at the family hobby farm at the end of Bonson Road.
“Terribly illegal,” Pat said, before adding, “I didn’t say that.”
Later, they acquired Dalai Llama and bred the two. They sold the babies to a woman who sheared the animals for their wool.
Like his llama Snoopy, Randy was inquisitive, made an impression on everyone he met and possessed an ability to set things in motion.
At the age of 83, the longtime Dubuque drapery salesman died on Dec. 20 of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Beech Grove, Ind. He was the son of Harold and Ella Judge, who operated Hal Judge Interiors, which had been filling Dubuque’s drapery needs since 1946.
Randy had three siblings: Linda, Greg and Steve.
Randy’s love for animals preceded his stint at his hobby farm.
During his youth, he raised ponies and horses on his parents’ acreage on English Lane. Randy competed and earned a Grand Champion Youth Rider title in the Hackney Horse Class.
Randy, who stood less than 5 feet tall throughout high school, was bullied at Dubuque Senior High School, family said. Once, peers confined him to a locker, turning the lock backwards so that the teacher could not spin the mechanism to release Randy without using a mirror. Another time, students dangled him by his ankles from a second- or third-floor window.
Randy helped out with the store as a child and during college worked nights and weekends to pay his tuition at University of Dubuque, where he studied business. He graduated from the institution in 1960.
At UD, Randy met Patricia Edelen. She was skeptical when she found out that Randy worked at a drapery shop. After all, how many drapes does a family actually require following their first purchase?
Nonetheless, they married in 1961 and had two boys, Brad and Doug.
“It ended up being a good business, a good living,” Pat said.
After college, Randy worked in management and sales at Hal Judge Interiors. He also oversaw its custom drapery workroom and made annual trips to Chicago and New York to purchase fabrics.
Randy later helped move the business from downtown to Asbury Square on the West End in 1970.
He was an active member of the Dubuque Jaycees and served as its treasurer and beer tent manager at the Dubuque County Fair each year. Randy loved being outdoors where he could snowmobile, pheasant hunt with friends and take fishing trips to Canada.
Like Randy and his younger brother Steve, Randy and Pat’s two boys grew up helping in the store here and there.
“He had my brother and I burn off energy by ‘having fun’ in the Hal Judge Interiors seamstress’ workroom dragging a magnet across the floor, collecting pins that were dropped,” Doug wrote in an email. “The payment for that completed task: a 10-ounce bottle of Hires Root Beer or RC Cola!”
The boys had a perpetual chore list that left them blistered, bloodied, shivering or sweating, Doug said — tasks such as scooping llama, cow, chicken and horse manure on the farm.
To iron out “adolescent behavioral issues,” Randy had them split and stack firewood.
Randy was drawn to numbers. He counted his Social Security checks — 254 — and kept a folder that documented rebates he had submitted.
Randy’s hobby was frugality. During his Tuesday night pizza group, he patronized establishments where he could get a special.
He perpetually sought shopping bargains, even if the hunt consumed more gasoline than the value of the savings.
“He would call at 8 o’clock in the morning, and say, ‘Blain’s has walnut pieces on sale at $3.49,’” said longtime friend Bill Sonnenberg. “And I didn’t even know what the normal price was.”
Randy often donated the extra items he acquired to people in need or food pantries.
After the store closed and he retired in 2000, Randy started a new career of sorts by devoting more time to Camp Albrecht Acres. He was a board member for 24 years and served on the foundation board for 20 years.
When he identified a need for the camp, Randy went all in to find a solution and expected fellow board members to do so, too.
“This is a working board,” Randy would say. “If you’re here to pad your obituary, you’re in the wrong place.”