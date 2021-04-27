PEOSTA, Iowa — The Peosta/Northeast Iowa Community College branch of the Dubuque County Library System reopened Monday.
The branch had been closed since Thursday due to water damage. Officials said a water pipe in the branch broke Wednesday night.
The incident did not damage collections at the library but caused some damage to the carpet in the building.
Starting Monday, the branch had resumed its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The branch is closed on Sundays.