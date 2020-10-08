One suspect was arrested and another remains at large after an extensive chase that began in southwest Wisconsin and ended in northeast Iowa.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, the Mar-Mac Police Department assisted the Prairie du Chien Police Department with a disturbance in the 100 block of S. Main St., according to a press release issued by Mar-Mac Police.
A vehicle was observed fleeing the scene as it was pursued by a Prairie du Chien police vehicle and the Mar-Mac officer engaged in the pursuit.
The vehicle at times exceeded 100 miles per hour and continued west on U.S. 18 before entering Marquette, Iowa, where the driver lost control, and the vehicle came to rest in a ditch. Both the passenger and driver fled on foot.
The passenger, identified as Donna A. Hrycenko, of Wauconda, Ill., was arrested and found to have an active arrest warrant in Illinois. She was charged with interference with official acts and transported to Clayton County Jail.
The driver, later identified as Matthew A. Bernat, of Wauconda, Ill., was not located. A complaint and affidavit was filed accusing Bernat of eluding, failure to maintain control, reckless driving and driving without a valid license. A warrant for his arrest was requested.