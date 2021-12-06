There’s a missing ingredient to the Dubuque area’s holiday cheer.
Shopping ramps up and decorations sparkle on trees and houses, but there’s an absence of snow in the air or on the ground.
“I don’t know if you’re going to have much this week,” said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There’s a slight chance on Tuesday afternoon, but it probably won’t amount to much of anything. It’s looking more like flurries.”
This week’s forecasted temperatures seem about right for snow — with colder air sending the highs into the 20s Tuesday and only about 30 on Wednesday, but forecasters expect the temperatures to warm slightly when the next precipitation system moves in at the weekend.
“We’re just in the rain-snow mix,” Philip said. “There are some (snow) chances for next weekend, but it’s way too early to say if we will get much snow.”
Historically, Dubuque would have received its first inch of snow by now.
“We’re already past the date — it’s usually in the end of November,” Philip said.
The earliest snowfall of 1 inch or higher in Dubuque occurred on Oct. 19, 1976 — with a 1.5-inch snowfall. The latest arrival date for at least 1 inch of snow took place on Jan. 30, 2020.
“There may have been smaller amounts here and there, but it wasn’t until end of January when Dubuque finally got a 1-inch snowfall,” Philip said.
Dubuque received 59.3 inches of snow last winter season and had 3.5 inches of snow by this time last year.
The Dubuque area’s ski resorts don’t depend on natural snow for operations.
Staff at Chestnut Mountain Resort, outside Galena, Ill., said that the facility’s opening date for skiing will depend on this week’s artificial snowmaking efforts.
Sundown Mountain Resort, west of Dubuque, opened on a limited basis Nov. 27.
“We opened one weekend,” said Mark Gordon, Sundown’s general manager. “It looks like we will have another shot of snowmaking this week.”
Gordon said snowmaking works during cold nights.
“It has to be 28 (degrees), but we like it colder,” he said.
Gordon said with optimal snowmaking conditions this week, Sundown could open Friday or Saturday, Dec. 10-11.