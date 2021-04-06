DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Imagine 2030 Idea Selection Committee will begin narrowing down the 437 ideas submitted to select potential community projects, according to a press release.
Ideas were submitted in February and March. The 10-member committee will select 30 ideas, with the public voting for their top 5 in April and May.
The process marks the second community vision objective that has been initiated. Imagine 2020 began in 2008, with four of the five finalized projects completed by 2020. These included the U.S. 20 overpass, Social Center, a bridge connecting West Side Park to Candy Cane Park and walking and biking trails.
Other projects from Imagine 2020 also have been completed, while others are underway.