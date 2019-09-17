Police said a Dubuque man crashed a semi-tractor trailer into a charter bus Monday in Illinois, leaving 11 people injured.

Daniel V. Fitzgibbons, 39, and 10 occupants of the bus were taken to local hospitals for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 155 near Delavan, south of Peoria. A press release states that Fitzgibbons' semi rear-ended a charter bus driven by Lawrence Chavis, 54, of St. Louis, and carrying 29 passengers.

Fitzgibbons was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and aggravated use of an electronic communication device when involved in a crash that results in great bodily harm, the release states. 

