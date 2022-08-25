PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville residents are invited to stop by the Platteville Skate Park this weekend for free food and skate lessons.

The Platteville Parks and Recreation Department will host the event Sunday, Aug. 28, at the skate park. There will be a free lunch at noon, followed by skating and BMX lessons.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.