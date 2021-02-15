The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Timothy R. Ryan, 34, of Zwingle, Iowa, was arrested at 4 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment, violation of a domestic abuse protective order and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Ryan assaulted Michelle Ryan, of the same address.
- Jessica J. Small, 28, of 2644 Garnavillo Drive, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Main Street on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Small assaulted Dubuque police Officer Brendan Nugent.
- Ryan M. Willis, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dodge Street on a charge of third-degree theft.
- Christine M. Ginter, 47, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
- Dylan W. Draeger, 25, of 1625 N. Algona St., was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Jo Casino on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
- Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., reported $1,550 worth of criminal damage done to plexiglass and a bathroom stall door at 3:01 a.m. Saturday.