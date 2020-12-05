ASBURY, Iowa — A Dubuque County man who allegedly took partially nude photos and video of a girl younger than 15 has been sentenced to probation.
Gilbert J. Castillo, 36, of Asbury, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to 12 years of probation after pleading guilty to lascivious conduct with a minor. As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of sexual exploitation and invasion of privacy.
Court documents state that Castillo took the photos in April without the girl’s consent. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The photos had been deleted from Castillo’s smartphone but were discovered along with a video of the girl during a forensic search of the device.
In addition to being put on probation, Castillo must register as a sex offender.