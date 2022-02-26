Building permits issued in Dubuque County in January with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • Kivlahan Construction, 3539 Charleston Court, $536,000
  • Kivlahan Construction, 3541 Charleston Court, $536,000

Industrial buildings

  • Industrial 20 Development LLC, 8480 Old Highway Road, $3,500,000. Construct a 75,000-square-foot spec warehouse.

Stores and customer services

  • Widmeier Holdings LLC, 4390 Dodge St., $250,000. Construct a new commercial warehouse building for Widmeier Flooring.

Additions, alterations and conversions-residential

  • Hills & Dales Child Development Center, 759 Bluff St., $90,400. Remove and replace roofing.
  • Steve Gudenkauf, 1745 Dunning St., $50,000. Additions and other renovations.

Addition, alterations and conversions-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • MercyOne Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, $8,007,601. Renovation of the Imaging Services Unit — 13,680 square feet of renovation and 3,500 square feet of new construction.
  • Carner Properties LLC, 1275 Main St., $150,000. Interior renovation for new child care center.
  • City Mission of Dubuque, 398 Main St., $135,020. Interior renovation.
  • Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., 25 Main St., $91,759. Extending wet and dry sprinkler systems.
  • Rauen Properties LLC, 3301 Pennsylvania Ave., $285,453. Tenant build out for Clean Laundry.
  • Mar Holdings LLC, 4155 Pennsylvania Ave., $100,000. Interior remodel of existing office building to be used as an occupational medicine building.
  • Warrior Enterprises LLC, 3255 University Ave., $140,000. Interior remodel of 4,000 square feet of showroom, bathrooms and parts area for McGrath Auto.

