The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephan K. Sellers, 25, of 2076 Washington St., was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Popeyes, 4825 Asbury Road, on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Tyana E. Townsel, 24, outside the restaurant.
- Joseph A. Leclere, 35, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at the facility at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Leclere assaulted another resident, David G. Chambers, 56, on Thursday.
- Tina M. Key, 39, of 1404 Iowa St., No. 1, was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bluff Street on charges of possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia and on warrants charging possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia.
Cody M. Gaulke, 23, no address provided, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Butterfield Road on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Gaulke failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 4 after work release.