LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County officials are looking into the possibility of implementing a program aimed at helping people get their licenses back.
The proposed program would not shorten the initial time of a suspension/revocation or eliminate associated fees, just offer assistance with the restoration process once it’s legally available.
Members of the county Criminal Justice Coordinating Council recently discussed the program at their bimonthly meeting after Judge Craig Day raised the possibility after hearing about a similar program near Madison.
“Not having a driver’s license is a big deal in rural areas,” Day said after the meeting. “If we can give people the opportunity to clear that obstacle, we increase the chances that they’ll be employed and provide for their family.”
Revocations or suspensions can happen for a variety of reasons, Day said, such as an OWI conviction or failure to pay traffic tickets or child support in a timely manner. Wisconsin Department of Transportation data shows nearly 1,600 people in Grant County had their driver’s license revoked or suspended in 2021.
The process of reinstatement typically includes payments of associated fines and filing of insurance documents, among other requirements. It also often involves coordination across multiple agencies, which can be daunting for some.
“There’s a lot of people who are just struggling with the process because dealing with the court system can be frustrating and dealing with the DOT can be frustrating,” said Kristin Schier, county treatment court coordinator. “ … It can be a process, and I think a lot of people get stuck and just give up.”
In addition to helping coordinate efforts toward restoration, the program would help people understand the process of setting up a payment plan for any fines or fees. Minimum monthly payments start at $25 as people work to pay off tickets or other fines.
“It’s a win-win because in order for them to get their driver’s license back, they actually have to make a good faith effort and set up a payment plan,” Schier said.
If approved, those people could get assistance through county efforts implemented with the help of Madison-based LIFT Wisconsin, a team of legal experts focused on license restoration.
For free, the county could send local representatives to LIFT for training to teach them how to best help others navigate the process of license restoration.
Those local representatives would likely be people who already work with citizens who might need help with license restoration, Day said, such as staff from the local treatment court or social services.
The council could also recommend that the county pay to have LIFT come to Grant County and hold “pop-up clinics” where people could stop by for in-depth, hands-on assistance with the restoration process. The cost for such a program is yet to be determined.
Day said the coordinating council was leaning toward the first, free option after its last meeting. The matter will return for further discussion at the Feb. 7 meeting.
