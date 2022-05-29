Dubuque Museum of Art named Emma Stapleton its director of advancement. She previously held positions in development and leadership in the nonprofit sector, and has contributed to award-winning campaign strategies for No Kid Hungry, The Environmental Defense Fund, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Saving a Life Project, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Care Not Cuffs: Decriminalizing Mental Health.
Alexia Thompson joined Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions as a licensed mental health counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor. She has more than 15 years of clinical experience with adults, adolescents and families.
City of Dubuque Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Larson has been awarded the 2022 Hero Award from Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This award recognizes government finance officers who have demonstrated extraordinary actions beyond their normal duties during a time of crisis.
Mi-T-M Corp. was awarded 2021 Preferred Supplier of the Year. This award recognizes excellent service and a quality program for members of Sphere 1 and is considered one of the most prestigious awards.
Thompson’s IGA, of Cuba City, Wis., has been awarded the Independent Grocer’s Alliance Five Star Honor. This honor recognizes IGA stores who are assessed to have the highest levels of quality in operations, merchandising, customer service and innovation.
