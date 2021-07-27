Sorry, an error occurred.
Ashley Hinson
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, will hold a telephone town hall this week.
Hinson announced Monday that she would hold the town hall today at 6 p.m. A press release indicates that she will provide an update on her work in Congress and answer questions.
Constituents should call 877-229-8493 and use the pin 120529 to attend.
