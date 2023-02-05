For Lucas Doland, one of the best parts of his job is seeing customers’ reactions when he is able to help them find the perfect piece of jewelry.

“We are here to find items that people enjoy, that are a symbol of love to somebody else, a symbol of their connection to another person, so dialing in to find that perfect piece for somebody is fun,” said Doland, co-owner of James Martin Jewelers in Dubuque. “That’s what we truly enjoy, when somebody gets a piece of jewelry and they just light up when they put it on for the first time.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.