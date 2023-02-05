For Lucas Doland, one of the best parts of his job is seeing customers’ reactions when he is able to help them find the perfect piece of jewelry.
“We are here to find items that people enjoy, that are a symbol of love to somebody else, a symbol of their connection to another person, so dialing in to find that perfect piece for somebody is fun,” said Doland, co-owner of James Martin Jewelers in Dubuque. “That’s what we truly enjoy, when somebody gets a piece of jewelry and they just light up when they put it on for the first time.”
Doland owns the business along with his father, Mike Doland, and two brothers, Nick and Will Doland. The family also owns Doland Jewelers, which has locations in both Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa.
Before jewelers such as Doland can get the satisfaction of pairing a customer with an ideal item, they ask plenty of questions to help clients navigate what can be a complicated buying process.
With less than two weeks left until Valentine’s Day — for which the National Retail Federation says Americans plan to spend more than $5.5 billion on jewelry — the Telegraph Herald talked to local jewelers about their top tips for beginning buyers.
Be open to different stones
For jewelry such as rings that are worn daily, a harder gemstone such as a diamond, ruby or sapphire is often a smarter pick than an amethyst or opal, which are more susceptible to heat damage or scratches, said Samantha Swift, manager at McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler in Dubuque.
That doesn’t mean, however, that customers in search of a certain color for their ring are out of luck.
“An aquamarine is a very light blue, and it’s not very durable at all, but you could get a light blue diamond or a sapphire with lighter tones,” Swift said. “You can reach that color in different gemstones that give you the sustainability and durability that’s needed for a piece of jewelry to last long-term.”
Customers also can consider lab-grown gemstones and diamonds. Made of the same material as mined stones but created in a laboratory environment, they can be 50% to 80% less expensive than the traditional mined variety, Swift said.
Doland said lab-grown gemstones often are visually distinguishable from mined gemstones, but for diamonds, there is no physical difference, and both options are equally durable, meaning customers often can get a “bigger, brighter” lab-grown diamond for the same price as a smaller mined one.
However, he also said lab-grown diamonds often have a lower resale value.
“If you’re worried about what the resale value is going to be — which isn’t necessarily how I like to think about a piece of jewelry, but some people do consider it — that’s something to bear in mind,” he said.
Consider recipient’s style
For those purchasing jewelry as a gift, Swift often asks to see pictures of recipients to get a sense of the colors and styles of clothing they choose to wear so she can help customers select a piece that will be worn and enjoyed.
“We ask a lot of questions because we want the person to be happy with what they’re getting,” she said. “Jewelry is supposed to be worn, and if it’s just sitting in a jewelry box, it’s not getting the life it’s meant to have.”
Doland also noted that people’s occupations can play a role in choosing the best type of jewelry for them.
“For nurses, because they’re putting gloves on and off and they’re working with their hands on a regular basis, the (engagement) ring will take a lot more abuse than it could on someone who is, for instance, sitting at a computer in an office,” he said. “So we’re maybe not going with something as delicate for a nurse unless they know it’s not going to be something that they’re going to wear to work with them.”
In general, Swift encourages first-time buyers to “stick with the classics,” such as diamond stud earrings, a sterling silver statement necklace or a solitaire engagement ring, meaning a plain metal band with a single stone.
Understand metal quality
Solid gold is described in karats, with 24 karat gold being pure gold with no other metals. However, 24 karat gold is very soft, so other metals such as nickel, copper or zinc are alloyed with the gold to increase its hardness. A piece of 14 karat gold, for example, would be comprised of 14 parts gold to 10 parts other metals, or 58.5% gold.
The different alloyed metals can transform raw gold into various colors, such as white gold. However, depending on the karat and type of gold, individuals also can deal with allergies.
“A lot of people have a nickel allergy, so white gold can sometimes be problematic for them,” Doland said. “Some people have sensitivities to other metals, and so if they’re at 10 (karats), they might react, but in the higher karats like 14 or 18, they don’t necessarily have those reactions.”
In addition to solid gold, jewelry can be “gold plated,” meaning a layer of gold is painted around a base metal such as copper, brass or nickel. “Gold filled” jewelry is similar but has a thicker layer of gold around the base metal, while “gold vermeil” jewelry indicates that the base metal is sterling silver.
Swift said gold plated or filled jewelry typically is less expensive than solid gold, but the quality also is lower.
“I bought a piece for myself that was gold plated, and it was about $90,” she said. “That same piece in solid gold would have probably been more in the $400 to $500 range, so it’s a substantial price difference, but I’m also getting what I paid for. … The plating can wear off or scratch, and it is not a durable thing.”
Regular care is key
Swift and Doland both said jewelry owners should bring their pieces to their jeweler for regular care and cleaning every six months to prevent items from breaking or tarnishing.
There are also steps jewelry owners can take at home to care for their jewelry.
“Fine fashion is meant to be treated like fine fashion,” Swift said. “You should never work out in your diamond engagement ring … If you’re protecting your hands from chemicals while cleaning or something, your jewelry should be off.”
Doland said people can purchase at-home cleaning kits from reputable jewelers, but he discourages them from using online home remedies, which can damage jewelry depending on the type of gemstones or metal.
Jewelry should be stored in a cool, dry place, and metals such as sterling silver should be stored apart from other metals such as gold or platinum.
“A lot of people have all their jewelry from all the different metals and gemstones together in one little bag, but that’s a great way to scratch a gemstone that’s a little bit softer or to tangle a chain and have damage from chains knotting up,” Swift said.
