Inflation was top of mind for members of the tri-state’s delegation of U.S. senators as three visited the area during the Easter/spring recess.
During a visit to Berry Plastics in Peosta, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, cast some doubt on an employee’s understanding that Democrats are claiming there is no inflation and pointed to numbers he deemed indisputable.
“It’s been 2% or 2.5% for 10 years,” he told the Berry Plastics group. “It didn’t go up any under Trump. It is going up under Biden. That’s statistical things you can’t argue with. And the Fed (Federal Reserve) were about a year late in turning this thing around. I don’t think you hear disagreement about inflation.”
After a tour of Dubuque’s Millwork District, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in an interview that she wanted to focus on finding solutions.
“Immediately, what we can do is alleviating some of the regulation that can be hampering some of these supply chain issues,” she said. “Certainly, any issue that’s affecting the affordability of food and fuel costs, we need to look at and work with the president on ways we can bring the costs down for our families.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., told reporters after a visit that early inflation was possibly, in part, a result of some spending she said was necessary during the pandemic.
“The stimulative effect that was experienced by the various resources that went to families to help cope with job loss or temporary income displacement, people had resources through that,” she said. “And then the supplies were in very short supply, due to all sorts of supply chain issues.”
Since, though, Baldwin said the issue has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She also said it was worth looking at the oil industry.
“Of course with Russia’s immoral invasion of Ukraine, the shock effect of the shortness of petroleum shot up the gas prices,” she said. “We have to look at the possibility of price gouging, since it wasn’t a real shortage. It was a shock effect of perceived future shortage.”
Grassley insisted that inflation in general was due to congressional overspending. He said that in touring Iowa, his constituents are concerned about inflation more than anything else.
“The only applause I got at South Winneshiek High School yesterday was when somebody asked me the very same question (on inflation) that you did and I said, ‘If you want to know why gas prices are high, it’s because of the bad policies of this administration,’” he said. “And every kid must own a car, because they all clapped.”
Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa youth straw poll
In last week’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll, Republican incumbents Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds secured solid victories among the 10,000 students who participated statewide.
Grassley received 40% of the vote in his race for reelection. Republican primary challenger Jim Carlin received 23%.
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer received 19% of the votes, leading her party’s side of the race. Retired Admiral Michael Franken received 8%. Dr. Glenn Hurst received 10%.
The straw poll does not mirror the process by which voters make their decisions at the polls, however. Instead of selecting a party, then casting a vote for their preferred candidate in each primary race, all candidates for each race were listed as options for every participating student.
For governor, Reynolds received 63% of votes. Democrat Deidre DeJear received 28%. Libertarian Rick Stewart received 9%.
In area congressional races, students also chose Republicans.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks received 64% of the vote for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, which includes Jackson County. Democrat Christina Bohannan received 36%.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson received 69%. Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, received 31%.
Some local school districts broke from statewide results in different races.
In both Clayton Ridge Middle School (Clayton County) and Tri-State Christian School (Dubuque County) Republicans won the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial counts, just like statewide. But at both schools Carlin, not Grassley, was the top winner.
Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools (Jackson County) both went the same way as the state, sending their frontrunner Republicans — Grassley, Miller-Meeks and Reynolds — to finish first.
Democrats faired better at schools nearer to Dubuque. Finkenauer and DeJear won their races at both Sageville Elementary School and Hempstead High School. Hinson won her race at Hempstead, though, while Mathis took Sageville.
Bustos, Hinson sanctioned by Russia
Two area congresswomen — Hinson and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. — announced proudly last week that they had been sanctioned by the Russian Federation.
Russia announced sanctions against 398 bipartisan members of the House of Representatives last week.
Bustos’ official response letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin showed her level of concern about the sanction against her — addressed to “Kremlin Gremlin.”
“I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow,” the letter read, according to a release. “While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.
But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.
XOXO,
Cheri.”
Hinson’s statement was just as defiant, if more straight-laced.
“This is a badge of honor, but it is laughable that Putin thinks these sanctions will even slightly deter our efforts to defeat him and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom,” she said, in a release. “Putin is an autocratic thug and a war criminal — I’ll continue to do everything in my power to cut him and his cronies off at the knees and ensure Ukraine has the resources necessary to send Putin into retreat.”