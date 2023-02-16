DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County officials this week tabled a conversation about county emergency medical services after a heated public meeting at which residents accused officials of poor planning and financial irresponsibility.
The Lafayette County EMS Committee had hoped to pass a resolution clarifying the role and services of Lafayette County EMS after a recent countywide tax drew ire from residents who were taxed for the service but do not live in areas covered by the department.
The proposed resolution stated that the county’s EMS service is available to all residents either because they live in its primary service area, because it is available to them via mutual aid agreements or because the department can respond to calls anywhere in the county upon request.
However, many members of a group of about 18 people who attended the meeting expressed discontent with the resolution. They said it represented an effort to retroactively excuse or defend the decision to implement the tax late last year.
“After reading through the resolution, it feels like a hasty way to codify mutual aid as a means to justify billing the entire county for budgeting shortfalls for services we don’t receive,” said Morgan Kliebenstein, a volunteer EMT with Belmont Ambulance Service.
County corporation counsel Laine Carver said the resolution was not meant to create or codify any practices or procedures that were not already in place. But when no members of the committee moved to approve the resolution, they decided to plan another public meeting for further discussion.
The countywide tax has drawn criticism from several area municipalities who felt it was unfair for cities and villages who are staffing and supporting their own volunteer services. The paid Lafayette County EMS covers the City of Darlington and a few surrounding townships, and responds as requested to other area emergencies.
The Village of Blanchardville previously filed a petition for a declaratory ruling with the state Department of Revenue seeking the return of taxes collected from areas not covered by the service full time. The complaint since has been joined by Benton, Cuba City, Wiota and South Wayne.
At the committee meeting, Lafayette County Board of Supervisors Chair Jack Sauer said such a complaint would not have the municipalities’ intended effect, as the county would pay those communities’ portions of the $230,000 EMS budget shortfall with reserves or a loan that would be paid using money previously collected from taxpayers.
“If you sue us to get the money back, we’re just going to take it out of the one pocket of your money to put it back into the other pocket,” he told the crowd.
County supervisors have taken steps to prevent another countywide tax in the future, but attendees still expressed concern with how the service was being managed and how it initially was set up two years ago.
Committee members expressed hope those concerns could be addressed at the next meeting, though a time and date has not yet been set.
“There’s been a lot of growing pains, but the ship has left the harbor and we’re doing our best,” EMS Committee Chair Bob Boyle told the group. “But you as taxpayers should know what’s going on.”
