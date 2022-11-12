A new urgent care clinic and physical therapy clinic will begin operating out of the same space in Dubuque next week.
Grand River Medical Group’s new urgent care clinic and Physical Therapy Solution’s new clinic will open Monday, Nov. 14, at 245 Railroad Ave., across the street from the Locust Street Hy-Vee. Grand River Medical Group announced the new clinic in April, and Physical Therapy Solutions announced in June.
“It’s a good location, but it was too big for just one of us,” said Justin Hafner, CEO of Grand River Medical Group.
This is the second urgent care clinic opened by Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque and the third location for the company that will provide acute clinic services.
“I think the big thing is the convenience factor,” Hafner said. “If you look at the traffic near this place, it’s right off the freeway. Basically, at every major thoroughfare in the community, you can get Grand River Medical Group care.”
The Railroad Avenue location also marks the second Dubuque clinic for Physical Therapy Solutions, the other being at 3080 N. Cascade Road.
“If you look at the data, patients want to be close to home,” said Jason Putz, co-owner of Physical Therapy Solutions. “So another location in this part of town is convenient.”
The clinic features a waiting room shared between the two entities, though patients will check in with a different receptionist depending on their appointment.
Grand River Medical Group’s portion of the clinic features four exam rooms, one procedural room, a room for X-rays and a lab. Physical Therapy Solution’s portion of the space includes two rooms.
Hafner said the clinic space had been vacant for many years but previously was a car dealership. As part of the clinic’s design, the historic architecture and brick walls of the building remain intact.
“We’ve been working on it for about six months,” Hafner said. “We probably would’ve opened sooner, but the doors just got here this week.”
Hafner said four to five people will work in Grand River Medical Group’s portion of the building on a given day. Putz said he and another physical therapist will be operating out of the space, as well.
Hafner said the clinic’s location next to the Locust Street Hy-Vee pharmacy is another benefit for patients.
“It can be a one-stop shop for patients,” he said. “That’s also part of the convenience factor.”
Putz added that the joint clinic also will be a way for patients to keep costs down for appointments.
“They can go over to Grand River Medical Group for an X-ray to make sure nothing is broken, and then if they need to, they can come to physical therapy,” he said.
