A new urgent care clinic and physical therapy clinic will begin operating out of the same space in Dubuque next week.

Grand River Medical Group’s new urgent care clinic and Physical Therapy Solution’s new clinic will open Monday, Nov. 14, at 245 Railroad Ave., across the street from the Locust Street Hy-Vee. Grand River Medical Group announced the new clinic in April, and Physical Therapy Solutions announced in June.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.