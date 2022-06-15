A free event this weekend commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center will hold the 12th annual Juneteenth celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Comiskey Park.

The event includes music, children’s activities, free food, a talent show, dance and choir performances, resource booths and vendors featuring Black-owned businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.