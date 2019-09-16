News in your town

2 blocks of busy East Dubuque street to be without water Tuesday

UPDATE: Jury seated in Dubuque trial of man accused of killing wife with corn rake

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dense fog advisory in effect for all local counties

Man dies from injuries sustained in wreck west of Platteville

Man injured in house fire in rural Shullsburg

Authorities: Impaired felon carrying pistol references 'being on the news,' arrested in Grant County bar

Meeting on potential for hemp growing set for today in Peosta

Dubuque woman gets probation for stealing $48,000 from elderly relative

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque woman reaches volunteering milestone at hospital

Probation for Dubuquer accused of trying to run woman over after social media spat

Galena officials mull future of aging, possibly extraneous water tower

'Broadway Bound' students perform for a cause in Dubuque