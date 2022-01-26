DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Increasing accessibility to Heritage Trail and extending utilities to the Field of Dreams are among projects that Dyersville City Council members would like to tackle in the next two years.
The council held a work session this week to evaluate recent accomplishments, concerns for the future and potential initiatives and capital projects. Over the course of three hours, priorities emerged indicating an interest in growth, as well as providing amenities and recreation opportunities for residents. Council Member Jim Gibbs did not attend the meeting.
Council Member Mike Oberbroekling said the city has been successful in recent years and he hopes to see it continue to grow.
“I think we have this city on a very steep trajectory going up,” he said.
Ahead of the meeting, council members and Mayor Jeff Jacque were asked to submit a list of potential initiatives, programs and policies, as well as a list of capital projects and equipment purchases. City staff compiled a similar list.
Through an activity where the mayor and council viewed the lists written on posters and placed stickers by the items they felt most strongly about, a consensus emerged on top priorities.
Items on which four or more council members placed a sticker included continuing residential building projects, supporting recreation opportunities, amending development agreement policies, working with Dubuque County to pave the Heritage Trail and evaluating how to be more efficient with the budget.
For the capital improvement lists, popular items reflected the earlier discussed initiatives and the hopes council members expressed for ways they would like Dyersville to be known.
Council Member Mike English said he would like to continue seeing movement on an effort to pave a pathway along Beltline Road connecting Heritage Trail with an existing sidewalk on Iowa 136. The city currently has a contract with Origin Design to design preliminary plans for the project.
That received a nod of support from at least four participants, as did completing development of the City Square, extending utilities to the Field of Dreams, adding more pickleball courts and completing bridge projects such as one that would connect 12th and 13th avenues across the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
“All of this voting just gets us to our top priorities, where we really want to tackle our energy — not just our dollars, our energy,” Oberbroekling said.
Council members also talked about projects such as addressing maintenance projects at James Kennedy Public Library, new baseball field dugouts at Westside Park and water fountains along trails.
“You’ve got to remember, this is a two-year program,” English said. “It’s a two-year vision, not a five-year or a ten-year. It’s what we can accomplish in the next two years.”
The meeting was led by consultant Patrick Callahan, who will compile everything discussed in the meeting with feedback from Gibbs into a final report.
Once Callahan returns his report, council members will have the option to make modifications and approve it as a resolution.
“This is a council initiative and council-driven,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.