MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Police said a man was arrested Saturday after a vehicle pursuit during which he twice avoided stop sticks and traveled in oncoming lanes of traffic.
Daeshawn Webster, 19, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and operating without a valid driver’s license.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department reported that authorities were alerted at about 4:35 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle “traveling very slowly” on U.S. 151 south of Mineral Point.
Mineral Point police tried to pull over the vehicle, but it did not stop and “continued to travel northbound at low speeds,” according to a press release.
Additional law enforcement joined the pursuit, and stop sticks — meant to puncture tires — were deployed twice, but Webster avoided them both times, the release states. Near Dodgeville, his vehicle crossed into the opposite lanes of the highway and “was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes against traffic,” the release states.
That’s when a “pursuit intervention technique was performed and the vehicle was stopped,” according to authorities. They did not provide any more information on that “technique.” No injuries were reported.