LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County official recently told county supervisors about a local spike in interest in riding ATVs and UTVs and its links to tourism in the county.
“I want to thank the Grant County Board of Supervisors for backing the use of county roads by ATVs and UTVs,” said county Community Resource Development Agent James Schneider. “The growth of ATV has been phenomenal.”
He reported that from Jan. 1 through July 15, 17% of unique visitors to the Grant County Tourism website had downloaded the map of all-terrain and utility vehicle routes.
That percentage had spiked to 24% from June 1 to July 15.
Schneider also presented information about a comprehensive tourism study completed last year.
It showed that tourists primarily visit Grant County for activities and attractions, with the topography of the Driftless Region and water being the main attractions.
In 2018, Grant County ranked 43rd out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, generating just more than $55 million in direct tourism spending, which supported more than 950 jobs.
The monetary total was up from $49 million in 2017 and $40 million in 2010.