NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — A fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Tuesday night in Clayton County.
Firefighters responded at about 7:45 p.m. to an unoccupied mobile home at 119 Clark St. in North Buena Vista, according to Robby Errthum, assistant chief of the Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department.
Errthum said there were no injuries.
“The trailer sustained about 50% heavy fire damage, and the rest (of the mobile home) had smoke and water damage,” Errthum said. “The assessed value was $50,000.”
The mobile home was in the process of being sold, Errthum said.
Firefighters were on the scene until 10 p.m. Fire departments from Farley, Sherrill and Guttenberg provided mutual aid.
“At this time, we believe the cause was a faulty dehumidifier,” Errthum said.