The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dashona D. Long, 30, of 959 Spruce St., was arrested at 5 a.m. Saturday near Best Western Plus Hotel, 3100 Dodge St., on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Long assaulted her girlfriend, Jasmine L. Cotton, 25, of 1856 Central Ave., No. 3, in August.
- Lois A. Denlinger, 70, of 9442 Noonan St., reported the theft of $19,000 at about 5:48 p.m. Friday from her residence.
- Francisco Ramos Jr., 38, of 1502 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of a motor vehicle valued at $2,000 from 1325 Garfield Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.