Dubuque County court officials feel they will be ready to resume jury trials on Feb. 1, informed by lessons learned during the pandemic.
Soon after COVID-19 hit the state, the Iowa Supreme Court ordered a halt to jury trials in order to protect participants. Those were held off until mid-September, when the judiciary attempted to resume them the first time.
That lasted until November, when trials were suspended again until Feb. 1.
“We had to shut them down two months later because of an uptick in Iowa’s infection rates,” said Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen during her Condition of the Judiciary address to the Legislature this week. “But the lessons we learned in those two months of pilot trials were immensely helpful for when we resume.”
In Dubuque County, just one jury case was tried in the brief return last fall. But participants and district judges said that experience did inform how they will work again next month.
“It was definitely difficult and distracting, but they took a lot of steps,” said public defender Steve Drahozal, one of the attorneys in the county’s lone trial that was held in that window. “We were required to wear face shields. The people in the courtroom, unless they were actually speaking, were required to wear masks. It was a learning experience.”
District Court Associate Judge Mark Hostager said that in planning for when jury trials resumed, the thing that officials were most concerned about was jury selection.
“Pre-COVID, there would be a pool of 50 or more potential jurors showing up at the courthouse at once,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of space in this courthouse for social distancing.”
District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said one way around that is utilizing technology. In some jury trials beginning in February, potential jurors will be split into two groups — one in one courtroom, and the other in a second. The second group then would participate virtually.
“The people in one group can then watch the attorneys and hear them,” he said. “And maybe when it’s their turn, they can file into the main courtroom when the other group is done.”
Drahozal said that is the strategy used in this past fall.
But, as Hostager said, the courthouse will not always have two courtrooms available at the same time. So, a second plan is to stagger the arrival of potential jurors.
“Rather than having the whole pool come in at once, have them check in in the morning by phone, then put them in separate groups and times to arrive at the courthouse,” he said.
Once jurors are selected, the process will change as well. Officials do not want to require people to sit shoulder-to-shoulder in the jury box, so other seating will be arranged.
Drahozal said that in the fall, the jury sat, socially distanced, on benches typically available for spectators.
“They were allowed to bring in a cushion if they wanted to, but I’ve sat in those benches, and they are not comfortable, not for that long,” he said.
So, the jury chairs will be moved to the wall behind those benches, from which jurors will watch.
County Attorney C.J. May III said he has heard of some problems from other county attorneys in counties where more trials were held during the fall.
“The common denominator is trouble hearing,” he said. “People are speaking through their mask and their shield. They’re not as close to each other. It’s not necessarily a real impediment, but it is very different.”
One reason that courts have been able to adapt and adjust their plans is the system gathered feedback in the fall.
“One of the good things the judicial branch did during that two-month period when trials were back on the calendar is, statewide, they had the judge, the jury, the lawyers — all the participants — take a survey,” Hostager said. “That way, we can learn some things that worked and didn’t work.”
One issue that the courts will have to face as of February is the backlog of cases that built up while jury trials were halted.
“I know it’s pretty significantly backed up and that there are quite a few cases we’ve pushed,” Bitter said. “My expectation is that it’s going to be busy.”
But May said a lot of work was done ahead of time to prepare, so he is confident that everyone will be ready to work efficiently.
Another priority outlined in Christensen’s address this week was a pilot program to expand implicit bias training for all judicial employees statewide. Local judges lauded that direction.