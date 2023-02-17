A current Hempstead High School administrator will become principal of the school later this year.
Dubuque Community Schools officials announced today that Hempstead Assistant Principal/Registrar Julia Jorgenson will serve as the school’s principal beginning July 1, pending approval by the school board at its March meeting.
Jorgenson will succeed Principal Lee Kolker, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the school year.
A press release states that Jorgenson will be the first female principal in the school's history.
Prior to being named assistant principal and registrar at Hempstead last July, Jorgenson had been a math teacher at Dubuque Senior High School since 2007, following five years at Central Alternative High School.
In her time at Senior, she served as math department chair from 2009 to 2014 and as an instructional coach starting in 2014.
Jorgenson holds a Bachelor of Science degree with an education certification from University of Iowa, as well as a Master of Arts in educational administration from University of Northern Iowa.
“Julia is a well-respected leader who has built a strong network of relationships with staff and students at Hempstead,” Superintendent Amy Hawkins said in the release. “This, combined with her strong instructional, communication and collaboration skills, make her an ideal fit to lead Hempstead into the future.”
