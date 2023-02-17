A current Hempstead High School administrator will become principal of the school later this year.

Dubuque Community Schools officials announced today that Hempstead Assistant Principal/Registrar Julia Jorgenson will serve as the school’s principal beginning July 1, pending approval by the school board at its March meeting.

