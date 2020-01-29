The City of Dubuque soon will launch a three-month pilot program that aims to test new, “smart parking meter” technology.
These meters will oversee parking at more than 100 downtown spaces, giving customers new options for payment and providing city employees with additional tools for enforcement.
The pilot program could pave the way for permanent use of smart metering. It’s a move that some city officials believe is long overdue.
“We know we need to move our parking system into the 21st century,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
What should residents expect?
A city-issued press release said new smart parking meters would be installed in various downtown locations by Feb. 1. Asked for a more specific date, city Transportation Services Director Renee Tyler said she did not have one.
Equipment includes a combination of single-space smart meters and multi-space kiosks.
The meters will display parking rates, hours, time limits and a variety of other information. In addition to accepting coins, the meters will allow users to pay for parking via credit or debit card.
The pilot program is being conducted at no cost to the city. It will last throughout the months of February, March and April, according to Tyler.
Where will the pilot project take place?
The new technology will be rolled out at multiple locations throughout downtown.
Multi-space smart kiosks — pay stations that manage multiple parking spaces — will be installed in a pair of city-owned parking lots. One kiosk will cover 16 parking spaces in a parking lot at the corner of Third and Main Streets. A lone kiosk will cover 71 spaces in the lot at 11th and Elm streets.
There will also be 11 single-space smart meters installed on the 700 block of Main Street and three single-space meters on the 800 block of Main Street. Moreover, six angled spaces will be managed by a single kiosk on the 800 block of Main Street.
Why is the city exploring this option?
In its current form, enforcement of parking violations is hit-or-miss.
Tyler said there are seven part-time City of Dubuque employees who enforce parking laws. The patchwork arrangement makes it impossible to comprehensively enforce all parking violations, resulting in what Tyler calls “meter roulette:” Those who break parking laws know they will sometimes get caught and sometimes won’t.
While that is good news for motorists, it can be frustrating for businesses.
“The goal of having parking meters is not to give people tickets,” Tyler said. “They are there so people don’t park their car and leave it. When that happens, there is not turnover in spaces and it can disrupt businesses.”
Van Milligen said updating the system could also be a benefit to drivers, who are accustomed to using technology and are currently using a parking system devoid of it.
He envisions a day when a driver can use a phone app to find an open space before coming downtown.
Are there any concerns?
Dubuque City Council members in November approved the pilot program by a 5-1 vote.
Council member Brett Shaw provided the lone dissenting vote and said Tuesday that he still harbors concerns about the program.
Chief among those worries is an expected increase in citations. Smart meters can inform parking attendants when a user’s time has expired, allowing parking officials to more efficiently issue tickets.
“We can and should expect citation rates to increase and that burden gets passed to residents or people who are visiting,” Shaw said.
Expenses could extend beyond the tickets themselves. Shaw noted that vehicles with three unpaid parking fines more than one month old are subject to being towed and impounded until all fines are paid in full.
Van Milligen said that motorists will adjust their behaviors once they learn they are more likely to get a ticket.
“The goal is not to issue more tickets,” he said. “The goal is to have a system that is more effective.”
What comes next?
Tyler said the pilot program should give the city a better idea of what works and what doesn’t
“During the trial period, we should be able to determine the features that we want (in smart meters) and see what really works well here,” she said.
Once the trial has concluded, the city plans to issue a request for proposal, which will solicit bids from various vendors hoping to add smart metering to downtown Dubuque.
The city will review the submissions and pick a vendor.
An email from Tyler indicated the city has set aside $230,000 for parking improvements in 2020. This would allow the city to roll out smart meter technology in strategic areas, which could include the Millwork District, Main Street and streets near the Historic Federal Building.