DARLINGTON, Wis. — Preliminary estimates show that a jail construction project could cost Lafayette County at least $8 million as officials look for ways to rectify current facility deficiencies and anticipate future inmate needs.
“We’re at the very beginning stages of this and looking at a lot of different options and exploring different ways to maximize our investment,” said Sheriff Reg Gill.
The existing county jail, constructed in the late 1970s adjacent to the Lafayette County Courthouse, is “wearing out” and sometimes lacks space to house all county inmates. From January through June, the county spent about $25,000 to house inmates in jails outside the county.
Jail staff also lack the space to offer rehabilitation or educational programming.
The county hired Madison-based architectural firm Potter Lawson to develop a report that outlines several options. Proposals will be presented to the county board in coming weeks.
In one scenario, a second story would be constructed atop the current facility for an estimated $8.4 million.
“The main drawback to that option is in order to do that, we would have to move all our inmates out of the jail while that construction goes on for however many months it would be,” Gill said. “So that is probably not a viable solution.”
Additionally, any modifications to the existing structure would require expanding cell sizes to comply with new administrative codes, which likely would result in a loss of inmate capacity.
Another option, which could cost $9.9 million, would see the construction of a two-story addition south of the jail, but the county still would face capacity issues.
The most expensive option, estimated at $16.9 million, would see the construction of a new offsite jail with an arbitrarily selected capacity of 50 beds. An actual bed count would be developed after a needs study is conducted, Gill said.
“The main drawback to it is it’s no longer connected to the courthouse,” he said. “Now you create a transport issue.”
The county board of supervisors would devise the methods of financing the project.
“(The proposed costs) are all too high, but to meet standards and code, I don’t know if you’re going to change much,” said Supervisor Andy Schilling, who serves on the county’s law enforcement committee. “I think you’ve got to start somewhere.”
The board also must determine how to finance other pressing capital projects, including the renovation or upgrading of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Lafayette Manor.
Estimates indicate the price tag could total at least $5.5 million for both facilities, likely limiting the county’s capacity to simultaneously pursue an extensive jail project.
“I think we’ve got to do a lot more research on what the best answer is,” Schilling said.