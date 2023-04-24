Allie White (from left), Dubuque County Health Department executive director; Bailey Avenarius, Dubuque County Health Department environmental specialist; Sandra Gassman, City of Epworth mayor; and Amy Crow Sunleaf, Dubuque County Board of Health member, talk during a meeting at Locals Bar & Coffee in Epworth, Iowa, on Friday.
EPWORTH, Iowa —Dubuque County Health Department staff are combing the county and its cities for input in several simultaneous efforts to assess health needs and plan for the future.
Friday morning at Local’s Coffee and Bar in Epworth, new Health Department Director Allie White and Environmental Specialist Bailey Avenarius unpacked a box of literature about current public health programs and literature about the ongoing 2023 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan process and sat down at a table, inviting all comers. White already had regular morning coffee meetings with Dubuque County Board of Health members on Fridays. In light of all the input the department needs right now, White decided to take the meetings on the road as a way of interacting more with members of different communities.
“Our relationship, in the past, has been kind of fragmented,” White said of the Health Department and smaller cities in the county. “So we wanted to meet them where they are.”
The State of Iowa requires each county to conduct a health assessment every three years. This 2023 round will be the first since 2019, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the schedule. That requires conducting a public survey. The department opened that up early this month, but received little response. Officials have extended the deadline to Friday, April 28. The assessment can be accessed online at www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov/223/Health-Department or by scanning the attached QR code, created for the survey.
“This is where we really get a feel for what people in the community think we need,” White told the Telegraph Herald. “So we need as much participation as we can get.”
This specific community health assessment coincides with the long-term planning the Dubuque County Health Department is conducting, as funded by the county’s portion of the local governments allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. With White coming onboard as a permanent executive director and with the county coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the input received will help guide staff’s development of that plan.
Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman attended last Friday’s morning open house and shared some of the needs she saw, through her position.
One of those needs, Gassman said, was greater community participation in emergency notification programs the City of Epworth has joined — including Alert Iowa, through the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“We had an event where we had to turn all of the water off in the city,” she said. “It wasn’t for long, but we needed to get the word out and had people calling in, saying ‘We don’t have water,’ kind of panicked. That really pushed us to get on that Alert Iowa.”
Gassman said many Epworth and surrounding rural residents have not signed on to use the system, which sends text notifications to their phones in case of emergency.
When prompted by White, who said she was worried about the need throughout the county, Gassman said food insecurity was a growing problem in Epworth.
“(The Epworth Community Food Pantry) is really well stocked right now, but more people keep needing help,” she said. “That’s going to get worse and worse and worse because of the Legislature (recently changing SNAP qualification).”
White said that she intends to make the Friday morning open houses a regular part of her week, and will visit other small cities or unincorporated communities soon.
In addition to these open houses and the online community survey, the Board of Health has a subcommittee formed for the long-term planning process. Related meetings will be published and open to the public.
