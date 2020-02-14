Flash Back Friday Dance
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy your favorite country dance music from the 1990s with Ken Peiffer. Songs include “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Tush Push,” “Watermelon Crawl,” “Electric Slide” and even “Achy Breaky Heart.” Admission is $5 and all ages are welcome.
Winter Carnival
Today through Monday, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena, Ill.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. each day. Have “snow” much fun with the whole family while making memories. Enjoy a cozy bonfire while watching the Hot Air Balloon Glow, play snow games, watch ice carving and more. The complete schedule of events is listed on Eagle Ridge’s website. There is no cost to attend this public event. For more information, visit EagleRidge.com.
9th annual Dubuque on Ice Brewfest
Saturday, Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive
Noon to 4 p.m. Guests are welcome to sample a variety of unique craft beer, wine, craft liquor, local coffee, specialty cheese, sausage and chocolates at the Mystique Community Ice Center. Meet one-on-one with brewmasters while sampling craft beverages and tasty treats and enjoying live music. General admission is $44 and VIP early entrance is $59. VIP doors open between noon and 1 p.m. General admission starts at 1 p.m.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Saturday, University of Dubuque, John and Alice Butler Hall, 2255 Bennett St.
7:30 p.m. With a cast of stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, including Dubuque native Rita Harvey, as well as incredible rock-and-roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world. From rock precursors in the 1940s through MTV in the early ‘80s, this presentation blends stories and groundbreaking music with tributes to iconic rock stars and groups. Ticket prices range from $5 to $42.
2020 Dubuque Flea Market & Antique Show
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out antiques, arts, crafts, collectibles and unusual new and used items. Admission is $1.