GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A road-patching project is set to begin this week in Clayton County.

Crews will patch U.S. 52 from the south city limits north to Mozart Street in Guttenberg beginning today, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The release states that the project will require intermittent lane closures, with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic through work zones.

The project should be completed by late May, weather permitting.

