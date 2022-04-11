GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A road-patching project is set to begin this week in Clayton County.
Crews will patch U.S. 52 from the south city limits north to Mozart Street in Guttenberg beginning today, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The release states that the project will require intermittent lane closures, with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic through work zones.
The project should be completed by late May, weather permitting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.