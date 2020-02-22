CASSVILLE, Wis. — Sue Krause loves her worms, but what she loves even more is gathering the waste that she feeds them.
It is when she collects a bucket of onion peels, eggshells or coffee grounds — which the Cassville entrepreneur and former police officer will later add to her compost piles — that she can strike up a conversation with her neighbors and remind them of the importance of taking care of the Earth.
“Our soils are under assault right now,” Krause said. “We need to treat our soil like a living thing.”
Inside a large shed sandwiched between the Cassville Municipal Airport runway and Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad track, Krause’s business, Big River Organics, is crawling with life.
Millions of employees — each about 2 inches long and wriggling — are busy transforming decaying food, leaves and manure into vermicompost, a specialty soil conditioner.
By diverting food from the landfill, Krause is on a mission to nurture her community and the environment.
Food comprises the largest type of material that enters landfills and incinerators, with estimates indicating it constitutes 22% of discarded municipal solid waste, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In 2017, nearly 41 million tons of food waste were generated in the U.S., of which only 6.3% was diverted for composting.
As discarded matter rots in landfills, it generates methane — a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming — and the nutrients do not return to the soil.
But it is not just food that is lost.
“There was a lot of effort put into that food,” Krause said. “The farmer that planted those seeds. The people that worked in those fields. The harvesting of the crops. Truck drivers getting it to the schools or grocery stores.”
Her focus is to reclaim that energy — to grow something new.
WORM POOP
Krause, 56, moved to Cassville in 2017 following a 22-year career as a Madison police officer.
She helped found a community garden on Madison’s south side, and her department signed off on her attending a vermicomposting conference, where she obtained her first red wigglers.
“Something magic happens when food waste goes through the gut of the worm,” Krause said. “It’s bathed in the microbes in the worm, and proteins and enzymes are mixed with that food waste.”
Research indicates that vermicompost contains fewer contaminants and is of a higher nutrient density than conventional compost.
“It’s the final product that’s rich in plant hormones and microbes that are excellent for growing plants and flowers,” she said.
STIRRING THE PILE
Raine Earl, 8, tipped her lunch tray into the side of a plastic storage bin, allowing spaghetti Bolognese, apple slices and fruit cocktail bits to fall atop a growing heap.
How hungry was the third-grader at lunchtime that day?
“Eh,” she said, with a shrug.
Krause estimates she gathers about 1,000 pounds of food waste each month from the Cassville School District, where she volunteers.
The school cafeteria is one of several sites that she frequents during her weekly rounds through town, which includes stops at the local grocery and coffee shop.
Kindergarten teacher Patti Reynolds said her students have embraced Krause’s composting initiative.
“Some of the kids in my class, they like to help out the Earth as much as they can,” she said. “Others just like to be able to scoop off the stuff off their plates.”
COMMUNITY BUILDING
It takes about six months to convert an apple core or lemon rind into vermicompost.
Krause hauls her pickings to a small parcel that she rents from the village. Brown mounds emerge from what is an otherwise snow-covered landscape.
She chips away at the icy pile using a pitchfork, stirring the pre-compost to make sure it decomposes evenly.
After several weeks, Krause will scoop some of the material and tractor it to the shed, where she has installed raised beds that are filled with compost and red wigglers.
“Once in a while, I’ll find one that’s thrown itself to its death,” Krause said, plucking a crunchy worm husk from the floor.
It takes the worms about three or four months to process the organic matter, after which she sifts the vermicompost using a grain cleaner.
It spirals through the machine, falling through grating of various widths until the fine particulates collect at the bottom, ready for bagging.
Krause sells her vermicompost by the pound and also combines it with wildflower seed mix to create throwable “bombs.” Those wanting to start their own vermicompost can purchase worm bins that she constructs.
Krause is not earning a living from her venture yet, but that’s not her sole purpose. She enjoys spending time sharing a vision of a world where fewer things are wasted.
“Food is a really important resource,” she said. “It nourishes us. We sit around the table with our family and friends. It’s a way to get together. We have to treat it like a treasure.”