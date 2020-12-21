The Salvation Army of Dubuque has discovered a gold coin in one of its red collection kettles.
The coin was a $5 gold piece from 1916, with an estimated value of $200, according to a press release.
It states that the coin was discovered in a kettle at the Locust Street Hy-Vee, the same location at which a 1979 gold Krugerrand was found nearly a year ago.
Capt. Matt Phelps, of The Salvation Army, said local donations have fallen this season, with kettle totals $15,000 lower than at this time in 2019.
The overall fundraising campaign’s goal is $224,000, with $115,000 coming directly from the kettles.
The kettle campaign continues through Thursday, Dec. 24, while a mail appeal continues until the middle of January.
Volunteer bell ringers are still sought. Visit Registertoring.com or call 563-556-1573.