SHULLSBURG, Wis. -- The fourth annual Cruisin’ Shullsburg Car Show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Beginning at 4 p.m., downtown Shullsburg will be lined with cars from classics to modern horsepower, according to a social media post. Trophies will be awarded at 6:30 for People’s Choice, the Mayor’s Favorite, the Fire Chief’s Favorite and the Librarian’s Favorite.
There also will be music, food, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
There is no fee to enter, and those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs.
To register a vehicle, call 608-965-8600 or visit tinyurl.com/y3hcka5d.