Police said a man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Timothy J. Felton, 61, of Decorah, Iowa, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Victoria L. Woodyard, 67, of Dubuque, was stopped on Cedar Cross Road waiting to turn into the parking lot at 890 Cedar Cross Road at 2:39 p.m. when a southbound vehicle driven by Jennifer E. Benson, 23, of Dubuque, failed to stop and rear-ended Woodyard’s vehicle. Felton was a passenger in Woodyard’s vehicle.
Benson was cited with failure to maintain control.