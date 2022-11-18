PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As the Dairy Innovation Hub celebrates its third year, University of Wisconsin-Platteville faculty and staff look forward to how they can best advance the field of dairy research.

The university receives about $1.9 million per year through the innovation hub, which is a $7.8-million-per-year collaborative effort among University of Wisconsin campuses in Platteville, Madison and River Falls. Since the program’s inception, UW-P has put its share toward funding new staff positions, purchasing additional equipment and myriad research opportunities for students and staff.

