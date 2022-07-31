Families and friends celebrated long hours of work and generations of know-how with a brief, steel-shredding spectacle demolition derby Sunday at the Dubuque County Fair.
Even before the vehicles had finished smashing each other into smoking, misshapen wrecks, it was clear that the 12 cars featured in the four-cylinder heat of the derby were not your average vehicles.
Their drivers spend a great deal of time on them, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Track Promoter Kelly Welter said.
"A lot has to be done," he said just before the event began. "We have to take the interior and glass out. The battery and gas tank need to be moved inside."
Welter has participated in the fair's demolition derby for decades, though now he leaves the driving to younger family members, such as his daughter Kirsten Welter, who raced Sunday.
Kelly Welter said this was his last year helping to modify the family's cars, though Kirsten Welter said her dad first said the same thing three years ago.
"It's a big family thing," Kelly Welter said. "We have seven cars out there within our family alone. Other families have even more."
Kirsten Welter drove car #25 on Sunday but left her immobile ride on the track during a break in which the Asbury Community Fire Department extinguished an engine fire on another vehicle. She said she has been driving for several years.
"I started around 14 and was the only girl my first year," she said. "It's great. It gets us all together. I grew up watching my dad and uncle. It's a lot of work getting here. And you only get about 5 minutes of fun, but it's worth it."
Kelly Welter said his family members got their derby cars in the last few weeks and raced the clock getting them ready for derby day. Some families get their cars shortly after one derby is over and work on them throughout the year, he said.
By 11:15 a.m., 45 minutes before the first heat began, Alisa Jansen and her son Colt, 5, had staked out spots in the shade. They were in town visiting Jansen's parents, a visit she had planned to correspond with the fair.
"I think he's going to love it but don't know," Jansen said of Colt. "He's never been to anything like this. But I remember never missing this when I was growing up here. It's a little ridiculous, but in a fun way, I think."
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said one of his favorite things about his job is meeting people involved in niche activities such the derby.
"There are all of these different cultures you get to meet," he said. "This is way different than the stock cars, which is way different from the rodeo. The people who love this really love it."
